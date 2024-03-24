Kate Middleton Wrote Her Own Cancer Diagnosis Statement

Princess Kate Middleton revealed her recent cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video on March 22, and she authored the announcement herself.

“She wrote every word herself,” a palace source told People on Sunday, March 24.

A friend of the family added, “She wrote the words herself, delivered it personally and wanted to decide when the time was right to hit the world with this news.”

Kate, 42, and husband Prince William also released a statement thanking the public for their support after news of her diagnosis made headlines around the world.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the statement obtained by Us Weekly on March 23 read. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

The video in which Kate’s cancer diagnosis was revealed showed the Princess of Wales in a casual striped sweater and jeans sitting on a wooden bench in front of blooming daffodils. Kate said that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” in the “early stages” of her treatment. However, the princess didn’t specify the type of cancer.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the princess said. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Kate and William, 41, waited to announce the news until their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were home on break from Berkshire’s Lambrook School for the Easter holiday.