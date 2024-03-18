Rose Hanbury broke her silence regarding rumors that she had an affair with Prince William by shutting down the speculation.

“The rumors are completely false,” Rose’s lawyers allegedly told Business Insider on March 16.

The speculation began back in May 2019 after The Sun reported that Rose, 40, had a falling out with Princess Kate Middleton. “It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more,” an insider claimed to the outlet at the time. “William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends.”

Neither Kate, 42, nor Rose commented on the feud rumors, though the speculation escalated when it was reported that William, 41, had cheated on his wife with Rose.

No one involved in the love triangle commented on the alleged affair at the time and the rumors seemed to die down. However, the speculation reignited three years later in 2022 when celeb gossip account Deux Moi shared an anonymous tip that an unnamed royal’s infidelity didn’t surprise anyone in their inner circle.

“This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message stated. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

The source added that the royal family member’s wife “doesn’t mind” his affair and “prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the cast with the last woman.”

While Rose has now insisted she didn’t have an affair with William, neither the Prince of Wales nor Princess of Wales have commented on the latest set of rumors.

The alleged affair became a popular topic when Kate stepped out of the spotlight following her abdominal procedure in January 2024. Many people have shared their conspiracy theories in light of her disappearance, while Stephen Colbert theorized that William’s alleged infidelity might be linked to the situation.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Stephen, 59, said on the March 12 episode of The Late Show. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

After sharing he was “ready to spill the tea” about the alleged scandal, Stephen explained that Rose was likely the woman involved in the rumored affair. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it,’” the host explained to his audience. “Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”