Rose Hanbury’s lawyers sent notice to late night host Stephen Colbert after the comedian made jokes at her expense amid rumors of an alleged affair with Prince William, In Touch has exclusively learned.

In a statement to In Touch, lawyers for Rose Hanbury said: “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

Hanbury’s statement was sent off days after the Late Show With Stephen Colbert host joked that his “heart goes out to poor Kate [Middleton]” as he fueled infidelity rumors.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair,” Stephen, 59, joked during the March 12 episode of his show. “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

He continued, “Now, there have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019,” making fun of her name and title.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” the comedian joked, adding in a fake British accent, “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.”

Hanbury – whose official title is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley – previously shut down the rumors in a statement to Business Insider on March 16. “The rumors are completely false,” Hanbury, 40, said at the time.

Rumors of the Prince of Wales’ infidelity have been amplified amid Princess Kate’s apparent disappearance.

The royal family announced that Kate, 42, would be undergoing scheduled abdominal surgery in January. While there have not been any confirmed sightings of the princess in the month’s since, the palace confirmed she was “making good progress.”

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the January 29 statement read. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”