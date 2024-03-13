Stephen Colbert was “ready to spill the tea!” The ​late night host stepped into the role of armchair detective during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when discussing Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

“The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Stephen, 59, began his opening monologue after warning that he had some “troubling news” about the monarchy. “Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England William having an affair.”

After saying that his “heart goes out to poor Kate,” Stephen changed his tone and walked forward toward the camera, announcing that he was ready to “dish the hot goss” and “spill the tea” while ringing a bell.

​Literally holding a cup of tea, Stephen read out Rose’s royal title, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, which resulted in an eruption of laughter from the audience. Regarding its unusual pronunciation, Stephen quipped, “Learn English, England.”

Stephen then joked that there had been rumors of an affair between Prince William, 41, and “the marching band of chicanery” since 2019.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it,” Stephen continued. “Aha! Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Raising his teacup, Stephen added, “Haha! Imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.” After transitioning into a knock-knock joke about giving birth to the son of your mistress, Stephen presented yet another humorous nickname for Rose, 39: the “Marcus Mumford of Chumbawamba.”

He concluded his monologue by saying that the name of Rose’s husband, a friend of William’s named David Rocksavage, sounded “like a musician from The Flintstones.”

Stephen’s monologue came days after the Princess of Wales admitted to editing a family portrait she posted to Instagram on Sunday, March 10, in celebration of U.K.’s Mother’s Day. Eagle-eyed fans immediately pointed out inconsistencies in the photograph that suggested it had been manipulated.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate, 42, wrote in a Monday, March 11, statement shared via X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Kate’s photo editing scandal only heightened fan concern regarding her absence from the public ​eye in the wake of her January “planned abdominal surgery.”

However, Kate’s absence is still within the timeline of her expected recovery that was given by Kensington Palace at the time of her operation.

On January 17, the palace warned the public in a statement that “based on the current medical advice, [Kate] is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” which falls on March 31, 2024.