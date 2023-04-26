It should come as no surprise that spending months at a time on set filming with costars leads to deep friendships, and often romantic relationships. However, it’s also not uncommon for some stars to cross the line and cheat on their significant other with their fellow costars.

One of the most legendary examples occurred way back in 2003 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Brad Pitt – who was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time – met costar Angelina Jolie and the two became fast friends.

After months of media speculation surrounding the nature of the costars’ relationship, the Friends actress filed for divorce from her husband in March 2005.

“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration,” she and Brad announced in a joint statement to People at the time. “We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

It didn’t take long before the Moneyball star was officially linked to his former costar as the pair traveled to Ethiopia just one month later, where Angie adopted daughter Zahara.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star later opened up to Vogue about meeting Brad on set, saying that she “didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life” at the time.

“We ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened,” she said in January 2007. “It took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration.”

The pair tied the knot in August 2014 in an intimate ceremony at their French estate, Château Miraval. However, just two years later, Angie filed for divorce. The former couple share children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

While Brangelina may be one of the most famous on-set affairs, they are certainly not the only costars to turn romantic. Keep scrolling to see more film and TV forbidden romances.