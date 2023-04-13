After her dramatic May 2022 defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard practically vanished from the public eye. So, where is she now, and does she still have an acting career?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Amber’s whereabouts.

What Happened Between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

The Aquaman actress and the Pirates of the Caribbean star first met on the set of their film, The Rum Diary, and started dating in 2011. Nearly four years later, the former pair tied the knot in February 2015. However, their marriage ultimately didn’t last, as Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016. They later finalized their divorce in January 2017.

Although the two went their separate ways, the Alice in Wonderland actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit after Heard published an essay for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” While her article did not mention Depp’s name, his lawyers argued that the op-ed portrayed him as abusive and, therefore, slandered his reputation in Hollywood.

In response, Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100 million.

Shutterstock (2)

The trial took place on May 4, 2022, concluding less than one month later. The month-long trial became one of the most publicized situations in the entertainment industry, as the two actors made shocking allegations about each other while individually testifying on the stand.

After a 13-hour deliberation, the jury reached its verdict on June 1, 2022, awarding the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor $15 million in damages and the Zombieland actress $2 million.

One month after the trial ended, Heard’s attorneys called for a mistrial after claiming that they discovered that one of the jurors was allegedly never summoned to serve jury duty. Nevertheless, the motion was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate on July 13, 2022.

Later that month, Heard filed an appeal, according to court documents obtained by In Touch, and Depp filed his own motion to appeal the $2 million award in her countersuit.

By December 2022, though, both parties dropped their appeals, and Heard addressed the matter in an Instagram statement at the time.

“I have made no admission,” she insisted. “This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

Where Is Amber Heard Today After Johnny Depp Trial?

After the legal drama came to an end, Heard stayed out of the public eye. According to People, she moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed in April 2021.

“She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy,” a source told the outlet in April 2023. “The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country.”

Will Amber Heard Star in Future Movies?

Although she has not publicly discussed her upcoming film projects, Heard was confirmed to be starring in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, reprising her role as Mera.

When it comes to landing further onscreen roles, People reported in April 2023 that Heard “is excited about working and filming again” after feeling “disappointed about the trial”