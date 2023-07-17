Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez separated earlier this year and are “headed for a divorce” following nearly two years of marriage, according to multiple outlets.

Ariana, 30, and Dalton, 27, reportedly split in January of this year and are on their way to a divorce. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The outlet also reported that Ariana and Dalton attempted to reconcile their relationship but ended up calling it quits.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and tied the knot in May 2021.

Despite the heartbreaking news of their split, the estranged spouses reportedly want to remain friends.

Since late 2022, Ariana and Dalton have been physically apart while she has been filming the upcoming adaption of Broadway’s Wicked, in which the “Thank U, Next” artist portrays the character Glinda.

Reps for Ariana and Dalton did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Before the separation news broke, Ariana was spotted attending Wimbledon alongside fellow celebs Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on July 16. However, Dalton was noticeably absent, and Ariana was not wearing her wedding ring.

Fans, of course, noticed that Ariana jetted across the pond without the bauble, with some even taking to Twitter to weigh in about split speculation.

“I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything i jus wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring [sic]??” one person wrote, while another tweeted, “Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring [sic]?????????”

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The last time when Ariana was publicly seen wearing her wedding ring was in April.

The pair has maintained a very low-key relationship since they first got together, as Dalton even deleted his private Instagram account in April. Not only that, but Ariana has also seemingly kept Dalton off of her personal social media accounts, as only one post of the two of them kissing remains on her Instagram from September 2022.

Ariana and Dalton previously became the subject of split rumors in August 2022 when the Nickelodeon alum wasn’t sporting her ring in a TikTok makeup tutorial video. However, Ariana was quick to shut down any speculation of a separation by noting, “I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

After their relationship grew serious by mid-2020, a source told Us Weekly that August how different Dalton was treating Ariana in comparison to her former high-profile relationships, some of which included Pete Davidson and Big Sean.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” the insider said at the time. “He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

The source added that after the real estate agent assisted Ariana in finding a new home outside of Los Angeles, she and Dalton had “fallen madly in love with each other.”

As for how they quickly clicked ahead of their whirlwind December 2020 engagement, the insider noted that Dalton “shares similar values that she and her family have.”