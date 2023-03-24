It’s over. Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announced they have split and are getting divorced after more than a decade of marriage.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Reese, 47, shared via Instagram on Friday, March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The Sweet Home Alabama star went on to say that their “biggest priority” is their son, Tennessee – whom they welcomed in September 2012 – and their extended family.

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she added.

The New Orleans native was first linked to the Hollywood talent agent, 52, in February 2010 following her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.

“It happened out of the blue,” she recalled during an interview with Elle in February 2012 of the night she met Jim. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. … Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’”

The Draper James founder gushed about her beau, calling him a “really good friend” for “pulling [the drunk man] out of that situation.”

“That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person,” she added.

After a whirlwind romance, they announced their engagement that December before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at her former ranch in Ojai, California, on March 26, 2011. The newlyweds revealed they were expecting their first child together just one year later, with a source telling Us Weekly, “Reese and Jim have been trying to get pregnant.”

Shortly after welcoming son Tennessee, Reese and Jim found themselves in legal trouble when the Legally Blonde actress was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after her husband was stopped for a suspected DUI in April 2013.

While Reese later called the ordeal “embarrassing and dumb,” she pleaded no-contest and was ordered to pay a fine. Jim pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, ordered to attend an alcohol education program and pay a fine.

Reese – who also shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe – shared a sweet tribute to the former Quibi exec as they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in March 2021.

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly!”