Shooting his shot … again! Soulja Boy (real name: DeAndre Cortez Way) is showing interest in newly single Kim Kardashian amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The “Crank That” rapper, 30, thirsted over the latest sporty snaps of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, flaunting her famous curves in a tan two-piece set. “Tennis anyone?!” she captioned the post via Twitter on Thursday, June 17.

Courtesy Soulja Boy/Twitter

Soulja kept his response short, simple and to the point. “I wanna play,” the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum replied. This isn’t the first time he expressed his interest in the Skims founder, either. On June 2, Kim took to Instagram with new bikini-clad pics, leading Soulja to reply with a sun emoji. Some fans took notice of his comment and joked that he is trying to “slide” into Kim’s direct messages.

During part 1 of the KUWTK reunion, which aired on June 17, Kim opened up about her love life following her decision to file for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The KKW Beauty mogul shut down rumors she is dating CNN host and political commentator Van Jones, revealing they laughed at the speculation they were an item. Kim and Van worked together during her four-year law apprenticeship with his nonpartisan organization, #cut50.

When asked about what led her to split from the Yeezy fashion designer, Kim said it wasn’t anything in particular, but rather a difference of “opinions.” She added, “In no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Shutterstock (2)

Kim also raved about their “amazing coparenting” dynamic when it comes to raising their four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” she said about their relationship. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Although her BFF Jonathan Cheban recently hinted she is not focused on dating for the time being, Kim said she would be open to being with a non-celebrity in the future. As for Kanye, he is now dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

“Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” a source previously told In Touch. “He’s always loved her look … Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”