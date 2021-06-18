Kanye West and Irina Shayk seem to have no problem making their “long-distance” relationship work, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“With Irina based in New York and Kanye traveling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and navigate it from there,” the insider dishes.

The source continues, “The good thing is that they both have busy lives, which keeps things interesting. They text and FaceTime often and have plans to meet up in New York.”

“Irina might take more trips to L.A., as long as [daughter Lea] doesn’t have school, but moving there permanently isn’t a discussion, not yet anyway. Bradley [Cooper] wouldn’t be too happy about that, he wants Lea raised away far away from Hollywood,” the insider adds.

Irina, 35,and Kanye, 44, made headlines on June 8 when they were spotted hanging out together in France. In Touch confirmed the pair were dating one day later on June 9.

The rapper and the Russian supermodel have been pals for a while and started dating following Kanye’s split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Irina and Bradley, 46, broke up in 2019 after four years together. The A Star is Born director is hoping that the romance between Irina and Kanye “fizzles out quickly” for Lea’s sake, a separate source previously told In Touch. “It‘s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life. [Bradley is] very protective of his daughter.”

“Bradley is happy that Irina is dating,” the insider added. “What he’s not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

As for Kim, 40, she wasn’t all that shocked when she heard of Kanye’s new relationship. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.” The source noted that the KKW Beauty CEO “has nothing against Irina.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and Bradley also seem to have no bad blood between each other as they were spotted hanging out together with Lea on June 17. The threesome looked happy and very chill as they took around Wall Street in New York City.

Last week, Irina had mother-daughter time at the park in Manhattan on June 10 with her tiny tot. It happened to be the same day she returned from Europe with the Yeezy fashion designer.