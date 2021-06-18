Clearing the air. Kim Kardashian finally addressed rumors she is dating CNN host and political commentator Van Jones on part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

In the highly anticipated special that aired on Thursday, June 17, the SKIMS founder, 40, revealed that Van, 52, did previously text her and they had a laugh about the romance speculation, which first gained traction in January. Kim said that Van was grateful for the rumors in a way because he had lined up many dates in the weeks since.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans initially theorized there was chemistry brewing between the two after they worked closely together during her four-year law apprenticeship with his Oakland-based nonpartisan organization, #cut50.

While talking about her love life, Kim also shut down rumors she is dating Colombian singer Maluma (real name: Juan Luis Londoño Arias) amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. She said he’s a “nice guy.”

As for what she is looking for in a romantic partner, Kim told host Andy Cohen she would date someone who is not a celebrity in the future, noting that she values privacy and wants someone who has good intentions and keeps it real.

In May, Van had nothing but glowing things to say about the KKW Beauty mogul, showing how strong of a friendship they have formed after collaborating. “She’s doing amazing,” he told Ellen DeGeneres about Kim’s pursuit of becoming a lawyer. “I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Her dad [Robert Kardashian] was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer,” Van said. “Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up, so I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney. She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

During the KUWTK reunion, Kim also shared an update on where she stands with Kanye, 44, after filing for divorce in February following nearly seven years of marriage.

“We have an amazing coparenting relationship and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” she said. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs on E! Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ET.