Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban (a.k.a. FoodGod) opened up about the reality star’s dating life and split from estranged husband Kanye West while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show.

When asked if the SKIMS founder should start looking for love again, Jonathan hinted that she had more pressing matters to focus on for the time being. “I don’t know yet,” the New Jersey native said during his in-studio conversation with host Wendy Williams on the Tuesday, June 16, episode. “Kim has a lot on her plate with four kids, and the new show is starting soon to film for Hulu.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Jonathan, 47, revealed it didn’t take him by surprise that Kim, 40, shared insight into her divorce on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, especially because she has documented so many life milestones on the series. “Everything is open on the show, they question everything,” the entrepreneur said, noting he still has a lot of respect for the rapper, 44, at the end of the day.

Kanye and Kim were married for nearly seven years until she filed for divorce in February, and the exes share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“I love them both, Kim is studying for the bar again right now I just spoke to her yesterday,” Jonathan shared about Kim’s legal pursuits following her baby bar exam disappointment. “I really like them both though, they are amazing.”

Jonathan said it has been an adjustment for them all in the Kardashian-West home, but they are getting through it. “I miss Kanye, I miss him around, I miss his brilliant energy,” he continued, to which Wendy, 56, replied, “Is this what we call it today?” The TV personality laughed it off and said Kanye is “always ahead of the times” and “inspiring.”

John Photography/Shutterstock; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As for Kanye’s life post-split, the Grammy winner has moved on with supermodel Irina Shayk. The Victoria’s Secret angel and Yeezy fashion designer were first spotted together in April and have since been photographed on a stroll while celebrating his birthday in France. They previously worked together when she modeled for his 2012 show.

“Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” a source previously told In Touch exclusively about her reaction to their budding romance. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”