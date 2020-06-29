Will she give her blessing? Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla became an important piece of the reality star’s storyline on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Skyla refused to be her mom’s American witness at her upcoming Nigerian wedding to Michael Ilesanmi on the Sunday, June 28, episode. Fans watched the 29-year-old speak her mind about their relationship, leading many viewers to want to learn more about Skyla. Scroll down to get to know Angela’s daughter better.

Who Is Skyla?

Skyla is one of Angela’s two children. She made her debut on the TLC franchise by serving as a supporting cast member on a few episodes.

Prior to her Happily Ever After? appearances, Skyla was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Angela discussed the possibility of surrogacy with her daughter and asked Skyla to donate one of her eggs in a September episode. At the time, Skyla shared her concerns and also wasn’t too keen about being Angela’s surrogate if her mother could find a different egg donor.

Does She Have an Instagram Page?

Fans can get updates from Skyla on social media. Angela follows her daughter on Instagram and often leaves sweet comments on her new photos, proving they still have a great relationship despite drama on the show.

Who Is Angela’s Other Daughter?

Scottie Deem was never cast on 90 Day Fiancé, but she did appear on the series from time to time. She made headlines in May for being released early from prison after serving 15 months behind bars for child molestation convictions.

What Happened With the Wedding Drama?

Angela asked her daughter to serve as a witness at their upcoming nuptials in Nigeria on the June 28 episode, but after some “consideration,” Skyla wasn’t willing to do it.

“This doesn’t just affect you. It affects this whole family,” she said in response. “You can wait for the decision on the K-1 visa. Ya’ll don’t have to go over there and get married.”

Angela told Michael to convince Skyla. However, she still wasn’t having it. “I don’t think this relationship will make mama happy because they don’t have anything in common. Even though opposites attract … they don’t last,” she explained in her confessional. “At this point, it’s all falling apart,” Angela said in her own segment.

In the end, it appears everything worked out because photos of Angela and Michael’s alleged nuptials leaked online in January.

It looks like we haven’t seen the last of Skyla!