‘Til death do they part. Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown married fiancée Beatriz Queiroz.

The happy couple said their vows in front of family and friends in an intimate celebration in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday, July 15.

The reality star, 21, and her new wife met while working at a fast-food restaurant.

“She was a shift leader at the time,” Gwen explained during a YouTube Q&A in February. “Then when we started talking, she became a manager. Which I strongly believe is ‘cause of me.”

Gwen explained how she had a “crush” on Beatriz for a year before they started dating.

“I was just some random chick at work [to her]. Eventually I was like, ‘I kind of like you,’ and she was like, ‘I don’t really like you that much, let’s just talk,’” she continued. “It took about a month, and then we started dating. And then two-ish months in, we moved in. And then six [or] seven months in, got engaged. And now we’re getting married.”

Prior to tying the knot, Gwen revealed via YouTube that she would be taking her new wife’s last name.

“It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I’m getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz,'” she shared while showing off her award after reaching 100,000 YouTube subscriber. “That’s who I’m gonna be in like five months – less than five months. It’s coming up.”

The newlyweds made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022 with a series of photos of the pair posing in an apartment. While neither Gwen nor Bea confirmed the status of their relationship at the time, fans speculated that the two were dating in the comments section.

The following month, the couple took their first trip together: a road trip to California to visit Disneyland.

“We had our first fight at California Adventure over an intense game of checkers and then I met Loki,” Gwen wrote about the fourth day of their trip. “I lost my mind and would lose it again.”

The Brazil native proposed to the TLC personality during a romantic snow-covered picnic.

“I’m engaged!!” Gwendlyn captioned the series of photos shared via Instagram in November 2022, alongside a diamond ring emoji.

Following their nuptials, Gwen and her new wife are heading to Spain for a year as the Sister Wives star plans to study abroad.

“We’re gonna get me a student visa. We’re gonna get her a family visa, because we’ll be married by then,” she added during the February YouTube video. “She’ll be able to come to Spain with me, and we’ll film lots of vlogs there.”