Social Distancing With the Sister Wives! See How the Brown Family Is Spending the Coronavirus Quarantine

Rolling with the punches. The stars of TLC’s Sister Wives have been struggling like the rest of us with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although “normal life has ceased” for Kody Brown and his family, he said his wives — Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle — are doing their best to adjust.

“We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” the 51-year-old told Us Weekly on April 6. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”

With the world at a standstill, he said things around the homestead are unusually quite. “There’s not much to discuss other than checking in on the kids, who are doing school from home.”

While there isn’t much to talk about when it comes to matters of the home, he said “news of the world” has become a constant conversation. “We’ve severed family gatherings completely,” he revealed. “I’ve been contacting family by phone. Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls and we’ll probably do more where we update each other on everything going on within our family.”

Despite the current circumstances, the Browns are trying their best to stay positive. They are keeping themselves occupied by spending time with each other and embracing their new normal.

Scroll below to see how some of the sister wives are spending their time in social isolation.

