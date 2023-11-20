Sister Wives star Robyn Brown had a hard time accepting Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s decision to split.

After Meri, 52, and Kody, 54, spent years struggling with their relationship, the former couple finally decided to end their spiritual marriage during the Sunday, November 19, episode. While both Meri and Kody seemed to accept the end of their romantic relationship, Robyn, 45, had a more difficult time coming to terms with the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner leaving their plural family.

After Meri broke the news, the mother of one encouraged Robyn to “let go” of any hope she had that they would work through their issues.

“This is not what I want,” Robyn told them, with both Meri and Kody agreeing that they didn’t want their relationship to end either.

The Brown patriarch continued about Meri, “We’ve agreed now, and I hope she finds peace. Because I will.”

However, Robyn said she would “be on my knees” praying and looking for answers amid Kody and Meri’s split. She added that she “wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, here on this property with our kids and our grandkids.”

Meri and Kody legally wed in 1990, though they divorced in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her kids from a previous relationship. Despite their legal divorce, Kody and Meri remained spiritually married for the years leading up to their 2022 split.

She first alluded that she and Kody split during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One. However, it wasn’t until January when the former couple officially confirmed their separation by releasing a joint statement.

Prior to his split with Meri, Christine Brown announced she left the father of 18 in November 2021 and In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle Brown ended their marriage in December 2022.

Robyn’s reaction to Meri and Kody’s split likely didn’t surprise fans, as the TLC personality has also been open about her preference to have a plural marriage instead of a monogamous one.

“I know this just sounds really funky,” she said in a confessional during a January 2022 episode. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Robyn added that she “could have” been in monogamous relationships in the past, though always believed that polygamy was the right choice for her. “It’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” she said at the time. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

More recently, the mother of five opened up about how the current Brown family dynamic isn’t how she originally hoped it would be. “I wanted that experience of my sister wives loving my children and being able to love their children and feeling like this kind of big, happy family, big group of people that really cared about each other,” she told People in an interview published on Tuesday, November 14. “So that’s what I liked about it.”