Sister Wives star Robyn Brown said she’s “starting to feel a little tricked” into monogamy with her husband, Kody Brown.

During the Sunday, October 1, episode of the reality show, both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown expressed interest in distancing themselves from Kody, 54, after his split from Christine Brown. While Janelle, 54, told Christine, 51, that she wanted to end their marriage, Meri, ​52, explained to Robyn, 44, that she wanted to downsize her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, so that she had the flexibility to travel more for work.

As the Brown family continued to experience major changes, Robyn admitted she wasn’t happy with the direction her relationship with Kody was seemingly going in.

Robyn later admitted that she felt torn between telling Meri to leave Kody and “go find your happiness” and to “please figure it out with us here.”

While reflecting on her relationship with Kody, Robyn said that she loves him. However, she noted that she never wanted to be in a monogamous relationship and worried about the possibility of being Kody’s only wife. The TLC personality went on to share that she felt angry and depressed over the changing reality of their family.

Unfortunately for Robyn, she is currently the last remaining wife of the Brown patriarch.

Christine was the first wife to leave Kody when she announced their split in November 2021. Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Kody and Janelle called it quits in December 2022 after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source said at the time, adding that the mother of six “outgrew” him.

One week after Kody and Janelle’s split was revealed, Meri hinted that she and the businessman ended their marriage during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. They later confirmed they called it quits by issuing a joint statement in January.

The recent episode is not the first time Robyn has opened up about wanting to only be in a polygamous family.

“I know this just sounds really funky,” she began during a January 2022 episode. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

After noting she’s turned down potential partners in the past, Robyn said “could have” been in a monogamous relationship if she “wanted to.”

“I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” she continued. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

The reality star explained she had “proposals before Kody,” but turned them down. “I said, ‘No, I want to live plural marriage,’ and here I am,” Robyn added. “And I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, I want to live plural marriage!’”