Sister Wives star Robyn Brown recalled the difficult time Kody Brown experienced following his splits from ex-wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

“Kody has been going through a lot and he’s dealt with a lot of frustration and anger and hurt and betrayal, and I’m going through my own emotions about all of it as well,” Robyn, 45, told People in an interview published on Thursday, December 14. “And it’s been hard on our relationship. It’s been really hard on our relationship because I think when you’re going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself.”

The TLC personality added that the splits caused Kody to adopt “very self-sabotaging” habits, while she even acknowledged that he tried to sabotage their relationship.

“I think he’s just been in such a dark place,” Robyn said.

The Brown family underwent a major change when Christine, 51, announced she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. The family continued to evolve when In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle, 54, left the patriarch in December 2022. Meri, 52, and Kody later confirmed they ended their romantic relationship in January.

While Robyn has remained by his side, Kody has been open about his struggles following the splits.

“We’re still in a deep state of mourning, if you will,” the father of 18 told People in an interview published on December 7. “We are not recovering from this.”

After noting that both he and Robyn were “a bit depressed” due to the status of their family, he said, “We’ve been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same.”

Kody explained that “moving forward” in a divorce often makes you “feel like God doesn’t exist.”

“You’re so angry, so bitter, and … you need to let some sunshine back in,” the reality star continued. “That’s the thing. I think we’re just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in.”

Kody added that he and his ex-wives are now in “a different place,” though said they should all be “seeking happiness” so they don’t experience “regret” about their decision to end their spiritual marriages.

Meanwhile, Robyn admitted she was having a hard time moving on from the splits because she felt that Meri, Janelle and Christine never gave her permission to be happy in her relationship with Kody. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives: One on One shared by Entertainment Tonight, Robyn said she felt obligated to honor the wishes of her former sister wives.

“I need an off camera, to my face, because I don’t know how,” Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan. “It feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made.”

She continued, “My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family, it’s not broken, and I don’t know how to break it. I don’t know how to be done with it.”