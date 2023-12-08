Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted he had a difficult time transitioning to monogamy with wife Robyn Brown after his three other wives left him.

“We’re still in a deep state of mourning, if you will,” Kody, 54, told People in an interview published on Thursday, December 7. “We are not recovering from this.”

He added that both he and Robyn, 45, are “a bit depressed” about the state of their family following his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

“We’ve been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us,” Kody stated. “We are not the same.”

The patriarch said that “moving forward” in a divorce often makes you “feel like God doesn’t exist.” He continued, “You’re so angry, so bitter, and … you need to let some sunshine back in. That’s the thing. I think we’re just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in.”

After noting that he and his ex-wives are in “a different place,” Kody said they should all be “seeking happiness” in their own lives so they don’t experience “regret” about their splits.

“When you first break up, there’s a lot of doubt, especially if you are not the instigator,” he said. “If you haven’t thought it out enough. If you haven’t been in awareness. I just thought we had killed some trust, and I thought we just needed to build the trust back.”

Christine, 51, was the first of Kody’s wives to announce she ended their spiritual marriage in November 2021. Just one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle, 54, left Kody in December 2022. Shortly after, Meri, 52, and Kody confirmed they ended their relationship in January.

While talking to the outlet, Kody also reflected on Christine’s decision to end their marriage. “As time progresses and I move out of the anger phase of that experience, I find myself going, ‘Yes, you need your happiness and you weren’t happy,’” he said. “It was making me unhappy. We go through this terribly unhappy part, and then we move to happiness. If she’s happy, then I’ll be happy. That’s just it.”

“It’s like there’s doubt and you wonder and you think, ‘Is this right to break up?’ If everybody finds happiness afterwards, then we’ll know that it was just a part of life, just transitioning to a new space,” the TLC personality continued.

TLC (2)

While Kody seems to be coming to terms with his and Robyn’s new monogamous lifestyle, fans have watched the mother of five openly discuss her preference of being in a plural marriage.

“I know this just sounds really funky,” she said in a confessional during a January 2022 episode. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

Robyn added she “could have” been in monogamous relationships in the past, though said she prefers polygamy. “It’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” she continued. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”