Sister Wives star Robyn Brown said she needs support from Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown in order to move forward with her marriage to Kody Brown.

“They want you to be happy with Kody. They all sat here and said, ‘We want Robyn and Kody to be happy. They have a special relationship,'” interviewer Sukanya Krishnan told Robyn, 45, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives: One on One shared by Entertainment Tonight. “Christine has shared that with me. Meri has shared that with me, and also Janelle has shared that with me.”

However, Robyn explained she still has concerns because her former sister wives “haven’t shared it with [her] off camera.”

“I need an off camera, to my face, because I don’t know how,” Robyn continued. “It feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made.”

She added that she still feels obligated to honor the wishes of Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, after they all ended their spiritual marriages to Kody, 54.

“My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family, it’s not broken, and I don’t know how to break it,” Robyn explained. “I don’t know how to be done with it.”

Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to announce the end of their marriage in November 2021. More than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle left the Brown patriarch in December 2022. Soon after, Meri and Kody confirmed the end of their marriage by issuing a joint statement in January.

While Robyn has remained by Kody’s side, both she and her husband have been open about their concerns when it comes to being in a monogamous relationship.

“We’re still in a deep state of mourning, if you will,” Kody told People about losing three wives on December 7. “We are not recovering from this.”

He added that he and Robyn were both “a bit depressed” about the current state of their family. “We’ve been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us,” the reality star stated. “We are not the same.”

Kody then said that “moving forward” with the splits has made him “feel like God doesn’t exist.”

TLC

“You’re so angry, so bitter, and … you need to let some sunshine back in. That’s the thing. I think we’re just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in,” he said, adding that he and is ex-wives are in “a different place” and are now all “seeking happiness.”

“When you first break up, there’s a lot of doubt, especially if you are not the instigator,” the father of 18 told the outlet. “If you haven’t thought it out enough. If you haven’t been in awareness. I just thought we had killed some trust, and I thought we just needed to build the trust back.”

Meanwhile, Robyn has openly discussed her desires to be part of a plural marriage in the past.

During a January 2022 episode, Robyn said she had opportunities to be in monogamous relationships in the past. “It’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” the mother of five said. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”