The stars of Sister Wives‘ company, My Sisterwife’s Closet, is currently inactive, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The LLC has been officially inactive since November 7, according to paperwork viewed by In Touch. The documents list Robyn Brown as the owner of the retail company, which was approved as an LLC in September 2018.

The company’s website is still active, however, there are currently no product listings. “My Sisterwife’s Closet strives to create long-lasting, one-of-a kind products that tell a story and empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty,” the description of the company on the website states. “We want to build a brand that inspires humanity and the American Dream by employing hard-working people that believe in the power of self-expression and importance of family.”

Robyn, 45, was listed as the boutique’s owner, however, the website states that she launched the company with her husband, Kody Brown, and former sister wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

In addition to selling clothes and accessories, the website also features a blog written by Robyn. However, the blogs are not up to date and the latest entry was uploaded in January 2019.

The company’s updated business status comes as the Brown family continues to undergo many changes. The family’s first major change happened in November 2021 when Christine, 51, announced she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody, 54.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle, 54, left the patriarch in December 2022. The family continued to evolve when Meri, 52, and Kody confirmed they ended their romantic relationship in January.

Robyn is currently Kody’s last remaining wife. While she has stood by her husband’s side, the reality star has been open about her complex feelings about being in a monogamous relationship.

TLC

“I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn began in a confessional during a January 2022 episode. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

After noting she “could have” been in monogamous relationships in the past, she said that polygamy was the right lifestyle choice for her. “It’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men,” Robyn continued. “It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”