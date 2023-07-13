The upcoming season 18 of Sister Wives will see two more wives leave the family, which takes a major toll on Robyn Brown, who weeps as she realizes the plural family she hoped to grow old with is gone forever.

In the trailer that dropped on Thursday, July 13, Meri Brown sat across a picnic table from Robyn and Kody Brown where she told them, “I just wanted to let you know I’m not going to be around. It’s not what I want,” and that she was leaving the family.

Robyn’s eyes began welling up as Meri, 52, revealed her intention to leave Kody, 54, and the family’s Flagstaff compound and start a life on her own.

In a confessional, a sobbing Robyn, 44, stated, “I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids,” as she looked toward a future with their blended families still as one.

The trailer opened with Kody realizing that his plural family was falling apart. “I’m in this bad place with Janelle. Christine’s gone. I don’t even know what to do with Meri,” he explained.

“I don’t want you to think I’m walking away, because sorry, I still have hope,” Meri told Kody in a kitchen scene, while he dismissively said in a confessional, “In my head, I’m really wondering why she still lives in Flagstaff.” Kody and Meri were together for more than three decades but hadn’t been intimate in years.

Meri and Robyn were later seen speaking on the sofa about her place in the family, as she told her fellow sister wife, “There’s no question Robyn, he’s done with me.” Robyn admitted in a confessional, “Kody’ going to do what Kody’s going to do.”

During the January 8, 2023, Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri revealed she knew Kody was done with her.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

She added, “I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

On January 10, Meri and Kody shared a joint Instagram post that read, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” adding, “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Meri left Flagstaff and moved to Utah in April 2023, leaving Robyn as the only sister wife left with Kody. Christine Brown split from him November 2021 while Janelle Brown did the same in December 2022.