While Sister Wives season 17 documented Kody Brown and ex Christine Brown’s dramatic split and the changing dynamic between the plural family, season 18 follows the polygamous patriarch as his marriages to wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown come to an end.

“TLC’s hit series, Sister Wives is returning for a highly anticipated new season that promises to provide an even deeper look into the Browns’ continued journey as they strive to balance their new paths and the needs of their fractured polygamist family,” the network announced in a press release on Thursday, July 13. “From navigating conflict to celebrating milestones, this season captures the family’s emotional rollercoaster.”

The network continued, “Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.”

Keep reading for all the major bombshells from the Sister Wives season 18 trailer.

Janelle Questions Whether Kody Still Wants a Polygamous Lifestyle

Janelle and Kody were seen sitting down for a heart-to-heart conversation when the mother of six asked him, “Do you really still want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can’t tell.”

While it’s unclear how the businessman responded, he is later seen admitting to producers that he’s “in this bad place with Janelle.”

“Christine’s gone [and I] don’t even know what to do with Meri,” he said during a confessional.

In a later conversation with sister wife Christine, Janelle reveals that she doesn’t “want to be married anymore.”

Meri Holds On to Her Relationship With Kody

Despite years of rockiness in their relationship, Meri still desperately held on to her marriage to Kody.

“I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away, because, sorry, I still have hope,” she told her husband of more than 30 years.

In what some might call a slap in the face, Kody questioned why Meri “lives in Flagstaff.” While the context of his comment is unclear, Kody previously hinted that his first wife should move to Utah to run her late mother’s bed-and-breakfast.

Garrison Seemingly Cuts Ties With Kody

TLC

Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison Brown — while speaking to his siblings and moms Janelle and Christine – said, “We’re all grown adults who don’t need a father figure anymore.”

“You know what, Robyn? Have him,” he added.

Meri Announces She’s Leaving the Family

“I just wanted to let you know, I’m not gonna be around,” she told Robyn Brown and Kody. “It’s not what I want.”

Robyn – who is Kody’s only remaining wife – was visibly emotional as she discussed her broken dreams for their future, “I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids.”

Janelle and Kody’s Relationship Ends in Blowup Fight

Around Christmas 2022, Janelle and Kody went to battle over their relationship which resulted in Kody storming out of Janelle’s Flagstaff home.

“What partnership do we have?” he questioned, to which Janelle responded, “This is not only me, Kody. Don’t you dare point your finger at me.”

The reality star continued, cutting off Kody’s sentence, “Listen to me. Shut your f–king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute.” When the father of 18 did not take kindly to her words and headed for the exit, Janelle shouted, “You stay and talk!”

“I’m done listening to you,” Kody said as he slammed the door. “Ok so we’re done? F–k you,” Janelle screamed back.

In Touch exclusively revealed on December 9, 2022, that the couple had called it quits.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that the Sister Wives star – who has been in a spiritual marriage with Kody since 1993 – “outgrew him.”

Sister Wives season 18 premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.