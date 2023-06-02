“I was listening to a couple of podcasts this morning and I came across one and they were talking about a quote by Nipsey Hussle,” Meri, 52, said in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, June 1. “It was something to the effect of if you look at the people that are in your circle and you’re not getting inspired, then are you really in a circle? Or are you in a cage?”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly threw shade at her past relationship with Kody Brown as she admitted she has felt like she needed to “shrink” around others.

The TLC personality said that the quote made her wonder if “we remain in our cages because we think that that’s where we’re supposed to be.”

“I definitely have had times in my life where when I’m thinking about the things that I want to do, I’m not feeling, like, expansive,” Meri continued. “I feel like I need to shrink to be able to fit into a certain circumstance or situation.”

The mother of one added that “we need to surround ourselves with the people and the situations and the circles and the communities that bring us life and joy and excitement.”

“And that’s not to say everything is happy happy, joy joy all the time,” she noted. “But when you’re thinking about a project that you want to do or you’re thinking about a relationship that you’re in, it should feel expansive and exciting and not that you have to shrink to fit in.”

Meri further elaborated on the message in the post’s caption.

“When I look back at some circumstances in my life, I realize all experiences brought me to where I am,” she wrote. “I don’t regret time I put into relationships and situations because I know I put in every ounce of effort. When I look forward to the things that await me, I’m coming at them with experience that I wouldn’t have had without situations of the past.” The TV personality shared the post just six months after her split from Kody, 54. Meri confirmed they called it quits after more than 30 years of marriage in December 2022 during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special. After Kody admitted he didn’t “consider” himself married to Meri anymore during a season 17 episode, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said that the businessman “made the decision” to end their relationship. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “‘We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision,’ and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Three weeks later, the former couple broke their silence regarding the split by posting a joint statement via their Instagram accounts.