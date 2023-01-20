Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown recalled an incident with Robyn Brown which led her to believe that Kody Brown’s fourth wife “doesn’t trust” the other moms’ children.

“There was a point where Solomon and I were hanging out in my room and Robyn refused to let him be alone with me,” Gwen, 21, said during a fan Q&A shared via her YouTube channel on Thursday, January 19. “That might have just been because there were like weapons in there, because I collect swords and stuff, but it felt like she doesn’t trust the other moms’ kids.”

Gwendlyn – whom Kody, 53, shares with ex-wife Christine Brown – went on to say that she is unsure if it’s just her perception of the situation that led to her conclusion, but “at the moment, that’s what it felt like.”

The reality star’s remarks came after she watched season 17, episode 5, of her family’s TLC series which showed Kody and his then-four wives along with most of their children gathering to celebrate Ysabel Brown’s high school graduation and 18th birthday.

Despite Christine, 50, noting that she “just told the adults a few weeks ago” that she had decided to leave Kody and the polygamous brood, Gwen said that the celebration was “not very tense” though “there were some awkward moments.”

“The party wasn’t particularly awkward, but it was weird and there were some moments where it was weird to see each other,” she said. “Certain family members avoided certain family members. I know I avoided some people, but for the most part, we did get along, especially for Ysabel.”

While Gwendlyn didn’t specify which family members kept their distance from each other, she previously opened up about her relationship with the My Sisterwife’s Closet owner saying, “I really don’t like her as a person.”

Gwen also opened up about Meri Brown’s treatment towards her siblings after brother Paedon Brown accused the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner of being more than “mean” and “abrasive.”

“[Meri] was scary as a kid but she never attacked me, and I only saw her violent once,” she alleged, in a Patreon Q&A, according to multiple reports. ​”Meri had moments where she was rude and scary, but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once. I believe that everyone deserves a second chance.”