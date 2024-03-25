Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown has a message for fans regarding her current relationship status with her husband, Tony Padron.

“I’M STILL MARRIED PEOPLE!!!” Mykelti, 27, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 24 alongside a photo of her and her husband enjoying lunch together. “Stop assuming just because he’s not in EVERY. SINGLE. POST. that he’s not mine.”

Mykelti’s message came after fans noticed Tony, 29, hadn’t appeared in any of her social media uploads since Valentine’s Day. The mom of three quickly cleared up the confusion and reiterated she and her husband of seven years were still going strong.

In the last few weeks, Mykelti focused on her children as she mourned the death of her half-brother, Robert Garrison Brown, and was grateful for the merriment they added to her life during the tough time.

“I appreciate the light and happiness this kid of mine brings to every day of my life,” she wrote on March 12, alongside a photo of her daughter, Avalon, smiling. “What a blessing to have her around. To have her for comfort and for all the hugs.”

Garrison, who was the 25-year-old son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed to In Touch on March 5.

Just hours after the news broke about his passing, Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, confirmed his death in a joint Instagram post. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote in a lengthy caption. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Taking time away to grasp the loss of her half-brother, Mykelti shared a touching tribute dedicated to the former soldier on March 11.

“My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin,” Mykelti alongside a photo of Garrison smiling next to her daughter, Avalon. “I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars. Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude.”

Mykelti concluded that it especially hurts that her kids will never “be able to experience his fun presence,” but added, “He will live on in all my families’ memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed.”