‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Has Some Nice Digs All Around! See Photos of Her Houses

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has lived in a few different places around the country, including Las Vegas and Flagstaff, Arizona. However, fans of the show have seen her move around from house to house a little more than her fellow sister wives Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown when Christine was still a part of the family.

After the whole Brown family relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Meri moved into a rental home in 2018, only to briefly move back to Sin City after her Arizona neighbors complained to their landlord about Meri’s “lifestyle.”

During a confessional that aired in a January 2020 episode, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained she had agreed to move out but wasn’t able to find a new rental home in Flagstaff on such short notice. So, she temporarily moved back to Vegas.

However, the LuLaRoe retailer eventually found luck back in Flagstaff when she moved into her second rental home, which featured a rustic vibe and plenty of space for guests. Meri shares her only child, Leon Brown, with husband Kody Brown.

The TLC personality’s Las Vegas abode was a spacious place, with the living room including Meri’s own decor and the kitchen consisting of wooden cabinets and an island countertop in its center. Her second temporary home was a simple gray house that sat in front of a woodsy background, whereas Meri’s third home offered four bedrooms. Although she once mentioned the final place cost $175 more per month than her former Flagstaff rental, the reality star noted it was worth the price because of how much larger it was.

Although Meri went through the ringer with moving, she proudly continues to own her bed and breakfast. Breaking that news of her business venture to the rest of the wives and her husband, however, was a little difficult. Christine outwardly seemed to approve of Meri’s Parowan, Utah, inn, but the others were skeptical.

“This is the home that my grandma grew up in,” she told the wives and the family patriarch in a January 2018 episode. “I’ve always wanted to have it back in the family. It was built in 1870.”

Although Janelle was initially hesitant about Meri’s new endeavor, she later told her fellow sister wife she should go for it because she hadn’t seen her “sparkle like this in a long time.”

It may be a lot of work on her part, but Meri still has some time to go back home and unwind while managing her B&B.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Meri’s places!