She’s moving on! Sister Wives star Meri Brown joked about meeting men while vacationing in London following her split from ex Kody Brown.

“When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London,” the TLC personality, 52, shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 14, as she showcased a wall full of old men in framed photos. “These are on the wall in my last hotel room of the trip. Manifest wisely.”

On her trip, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner enjoyed five days in the British capital before heading to Stonehedge, something she previously “never considered the possibility of.”

The mom of one, who shares Leon Brown with Kody, first told her followers she was heading overseas on May 7, when she affirmed she was “saying YES to meeting new people.”

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places,” she captioned a smiling selfie while waiting for her plane to depart. “Saying YES to doing unexpected things. Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected!”

Meri has been enjoying her new status as a single woman following her split from the polygamous patriarch after nearly 32 years of marriage.

In December 2022, viewers watched as the Wyoming native tell host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri. The exes decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation in a joint Instagram post a month later

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While the father of 18 left his message without a caption, Meri explained in her own post that there was “so much more to be told about this story” and that she wasn’t holding any grudges against the polygamist.

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also split from the Brown family patriarch, leaving Robyn Brown as the only spouse in Kody’s life.