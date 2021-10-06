Sister Wives star Meri Brown unveiled a new layered haircut just weeks before her family returns to TV for a 16th season.

Several fans of the TLC reality brood gushed over her “refreshed” look in a photo she shared with her daughter Mariah’s dog Mosby on Tuesday, October 5.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

“Omg love your hair,” one social media user commented. “Meri, your hair looks beautiful this length,” another added, while a third showed love with, “Cute cut.”

Meri, 50, showed off her chopped hairstyle weeks after enjoying a trip to Cancun to unwind from all of her big life changes as of late.

“I was in an intense state of overwhelm,” the Arizona resident shared in a social media update on September 15, shortly before the six-month anniversary of her mother Bonnie Ahlstrom’s death. “So many things to do, with my LuLaRoe business, with my [Bed & Breakfast], with my personal life and relationships, staying on top of a plethora of projects and responsibilities,” Meri explained. “You get the idea, I’m sure you’ve felt the same from time to time.”

The mother of one said she got away to “let go” of things she can’t control and to welcome the new changes in her life. “And now, I’ve come home to Flagstaff, in the midst and majesty of the trees, to refill and refuel,” Meri continued. “When I need it, that’s where I go. That’s where I gather my strength.”

Meri and her husband, Kody Brown, as well as her sister wives, Christine, Janelle and Robyn Brown, will soon be back on TLC in new episodes airing November. This time around, Kody, 52, will talk to each of his spouses about Christine’s “desires to move to Utah and get a resounding no from each of them,” according to a press release.

Plus, there will be even more drama due to a “difference of opinions about COVID protocols,” creating tension between “Janelle’s family and Kody and Robyn.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Fortunately, it appears things could finally be looking up for Meri and Kody after non-stop turmoil in season 15. “Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well,” the press release teased, hinting they are working through their issues after she shut down split rumors once and for all in December 2020.

Fans are also hoping to see the Brown family get one step closer to moving to Coyote Pass after Janelle, 52, was the first of the polygamous brood to relocate onto the property in an RV over the summer.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.