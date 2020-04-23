Cuteness overload! Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) proudly revealed her and Caleb Brush’s kids, Axel and Evangalynn, have formed such a close bond in an update shared via Instagram on April 22. The TLC alum posted a new portrait of her little ones, discussing how much they adore each other — and of course, she is living for it.

“Evie is getting to the age where Axel is starting to really interact with her. Well … He plays and she laughs hysterically and he loves it,” the TV personality, 24, wrote. Maddie and Caleb welcomed their baby girl in August 2019, so she’s now 8 months old. In the pic, Axel, 2, has a dump truck toy and is enjoying the sunny weather with his younger sister.

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment shared between the siblings, especially after watching Maddie give birth to Evie on the season finale, which aired on April 12. When the episode wrapped, the reality star shared a statement in response to the incredible support they received.

“I just wanted to say an enormous THANK YOU for all the love we have received on Evie’s birth! We have been so blessed with Miss Evie. She brings so much joy to our house,” the mother of two wrote. “Thank you for your kind words and messages. I do try to read them all. We are overwhelmed with all the positivity and love!”

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

Maddie and Caleb’s daughter was previously diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disorder called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome. “There were lots of emotions,” the star told PEOPLE after she found out the news about her bundle of joy. “I was also relieved because there could have been a whole lot more wrong.”

Evie’s grandma Janelle Brown even gushed over her granddaughter following the birth episode, revealing she’s been making big strides in the past several months. “Despite her challenges, miss Evie K. is already pulling herself up, trying to stand and even take a few steps,” she tweeted. Kody Brown also said he doesn’t think Evie will “be hindered” at all.

Maddie and Caleb have such a beautiful family!