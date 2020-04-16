Surrounded by love. Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) shared a sweet new photo of her daughter, Evangalynn Brush (a.k.a. Evie) on Thursday, April 16, acknowledging the incredible support she received from fans following the birth of her second child. Viewers watched the reality star welcome baby No. 2 on the April 12 season finale.

Maddie and Caleb Brush’s daughter was born with a rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome on August 20, 2019.

After watching her arrival on the last episode, several viewers have reached out to Maddie, 24, with heartfelt messages on social media. “I just wanted to say an enormous THANK YOU for all the love we have received on Evie’s birth! We have been so blessed with Miss Evie. She brings so much joy to our house,” the TLC alum gushed. “Thank you for your kind words and messages. I do try to read them all. We are overwhelmed with all the positivity and love we have received! So again, thank you!”

Maddie and Caleb’s daughter is already growing up so fast. On April 9, the TV personality revealed her bundle of joy is in the process of teething, noting she’s been “extremely cuddly.” Maddie also shared that her son, Axel, is enjoying having a new sibling to play with. “Axel’s current, favorite past time is ‘holding baby.’ Evie is now about half the size of Axel, so you can imagine how it goes,” she captioned a recent photo of her kids. “I am still happy he wants to though.”

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

The mother of two opened up about her daughter’s diagnosis in October 2019. Evangalynn is missing a fibula and has a bowed tibia in one leg. She was also born without a thumb and toe, and two of her fingers are fused together.

After the finale aired, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, 50, gushed over their newest grandchild while taking to Twitter with updates. Janelle said that Evangalynn’s differences weren’t “slowing her down” at all. “Despite her challenges, miss Evie K. is already pulling herself up, trying to stand and even take a few steps,” she tweeted.

“Evie K. is a FORCE! Maybe the cutest baby that I have ever seen!” Kody, 51, added. “I do believe that she will not be hindered by FATCO. A very sweet and intense person. Check her out at Instagram madison_rose11.”

She’s clearly captured the hearts of everyone!