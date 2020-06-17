Such an angel! Sister Wives fans have been enamored with Maddie Brush (née Brown) and Caleb Brush’s precious baby girl ever since she arrived in August 2019. The TLC couple gave their little one a beautifully unique name, Evangalynn Kodi Brush, which perfectly matches her adorable and lovable personality.

Maddie and Caleb’s bundle of joy has made their lives that much sweeter, especially since their son, Axel James Brush, couldn’t have been more excited about being promoted to a big brother. These days, the sweet siblings are always playing together and smiling from ear to ear in each other’s company.

In mid-June, the TV personality shared a darling new portrait of her blue-eyed toddler and explained why she and her hubby think “Evie is our lemonade.”

Maddie explained when she was pregnant with baby No. 2, she was “obsessed” with the color yellow. “I have [not always] liked the color and it kind of caught everyone off guard. It may have been a phase, it may have been Evie and it may have just been me,” the social media personality wrote in the caption.

The star also pointed out it made her think about her daughter’s rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly syndrome. Maddie originally found out her daughter had FATCO during an anatomy ultrasound.

“When we received her syndrome diagnosis, Caleb said he found it interesting yellow was the color of my mood at this time, since life had given us some lemons and we were going to make lemonade,” she added.

While concluding her message, Maddie praised Evie for being “resilient and one hell of a fighter” ever since she came into the world. “As she grows and develops she has trial and error of how to do normal function with her #limbdifference, but she gets right back up and tries another way,” the mama of two proudly shared.

Grandpa Kody Brown previously shared the same sentiments about their daughter, telling fans he doesn’t think Evie will “be hindered by FATCO syndrome.” He also called her one of “the cutest” babies he has ever seen!

