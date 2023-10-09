Sister Wives star Kody Brown had an underwhelming reaction to Meri Brown’s move to Utah amid their marital issues.

During the Sunday, October 8, episode, Meri, 52, revealed her plan to move from Flagstaff, Arizona to Utah for her clothing company. She admitted she didn’t think Kody, 54, would care, but said “it would be really cool” if it was a “slap in the face realization.”

However, it turns out that Meri’s prediction was correct when she broke the news to Kody and Robyn Brown. Meri explained she wanted to relocate because she was “not focusing” on her bed and breakfast and clothing companies as much as she needed to.

While Robyn, 44, said that she was trying to show Meri some hope regarding her troubled marriage, she said, “Kody is not helping with that” and that his attitude could be “a dealbreaker” for the mother of one.

Despite her determination to move, Meri assured Kody that the decision “does not mean I’m leaving the family or you.” However, he fired back by stating that Meri “actually has no effect” on him.

“In my head, I’m really wondering why she still lives in Flagstaff,” the Brown patriarch continued.

Meri then clarified that she will still have a home in Flagstaff and admitted she was hoping Kody would “care a little bit more.”

Kody eventually shared insight into why he seemed indifferent about Meri’s decision by explaining that he was “afraid” Robyn would “lose respect” for him if he “abandoned” his other wives.

He tried to meet Meri halfway by suggesting she live in an RV on Coyote Pass while they built her house, though she shut down the idea.

After Robyn said that Meri needed their husband to show her that she’s “part of Kody’s big picture,” the father of 18 suggested other living arrangements for her. When she denied each one, Kody noted that their disagreements might be proof that their marriage is over.

Kody and Meri legally got married in 1990. He went on to have spiritual marriages with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, while Robyn joined their family in 2010. He remained legally married to Meri until they divorced in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

TLC fans have watched the former couple face many ups and downs over the years, while they eventually called it quits ​earlier this year. Meri implied that they split during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One in December 2022. However, they waited until January to confirm they broke up by issuing a joint statement.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they shared via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Kody’s relationship with Meri is his third failed marriage. Christine, 51, announced their split in November 2021, while Janelle, 54, and Kody called it quits in December 2022.