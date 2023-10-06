Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a selfish reason for holding onto his relationships with exes Meri Brown and Janelle Brown following his split from Christine Brown.

“I’ve got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with and I’m afraid if I abandon these women that she’ll lose respect for me,” Kody, 54, said during a preview clip for the upcoming Sunday, October 8, episode.

The father of 18 sat down with wife Robyn Brown and Meri, 52, to discuss Meri’s current living situation, as she moved into a room in her Utah bed and breakfast. “Kody’s not sure why I would use one of the rooms that we would rent out. Why does he care?” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said. “I mean, he hasn’t cared what room I sleep in for the last decade, so I don’t know why he’d care now.”

According to Meri, she never wished to move back to Utah after the family left the state for Las Vegas nearly a decade prior. “I don’t want to live there. I don’t want it to be my house,” she continued. “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away. Because, sorry, I still have hope.”

“I was really just kind of hoping that he would care a little bit more,” Meri added during a confessional. “There wasn’t really anything specific I wanted him to say or do. I just wanted him to have an air of caring, and that just was not there. Conversations like this basically just tell me, ‘Go ahead, Meri, and just live your life on your own like you’ve been doing.’ Because nothing else is gonna change.”

Kody, during a confessional of his own, claimed, “What I’m seeing here is Robyn being an advocate of me and Meri and our reconciliation in our marriage and they are making me feel very uncomfortable.”

After a month of speculation about their split following the Sister Wives season 17 tell-all, Kody and Meri broke their silence with a joint statement shared via social media.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the former couple began on January 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

They went on to say that they are “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” their statement concluded. The mother of one – who shares child Leon with her ex – captioned her post, “There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.”