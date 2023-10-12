Sister Wives star Kody Brown dissolved his family’s business, Kody Brown Family Entertainment LLC, just one day after his ex-wife Christine Brown married David Woolley, In Touch can confirm.

The LLC has been active in Nevada since 2019, though it’s not currently clear what type of business it did or why Kody, 54, decided to shut it down. The Articles of Dissolution were filed on Sunday, October 8.

One reason behind the decision could be linked to the smaller size of Kody’s family. Christine, 51, was the first of his wives to leave their plural marriage in November 2021. Just over one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle Brown and Kody called it quits in December 2022. The family drama continued one week later when Meri Brown implied that she and the Brown patriarch called it quits during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. The former couple later confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement via Instagram in January.

However, Kody’s legal wife, Robyn Brown, has remained by his side amid all of the changes. Kody legally divorced Meri, 52, in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn, 44, and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

The TLC personality dissolved the LLC just one day after Christine married David, 59, during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, October 7.

“It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” Christine told People following the nuptials.

David added, “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

The couple met on a dating website in 2022, while she confirmed their whirlwind romance in February. Christine and David became engaged in April and didn’t waste any time before they walked down the aisle.

Both Christine and David aren’t shy about gushing about each other, while he candidly spoke about falling in love with the reality star on their wedding day. “I’m really very lucky, and very happy that someone let her go, because she’s a unicorn,” David told People. “After my wife passed away, I dated, and I just could never find somebody. I knew Christine was ‘the one.’”

Christine also explained that she wanted the event to be as “family oriented as possible,” and made it clear where she stands with her former sister wives and ex by keeping some of them off of the guest list. Janelle, 54, and several of her kids showed up for the big day, though Kody, Meri and Robyn were all noticeably absent.

Prior to the wedding, the Cooking ​With Just Christine ​host revealed she told David that Janelle would be a package deal in their marriage.

“When I told him, I’m like, ‘I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come with me too. There’s not just me,’” Christine told People. “And he’s like, ‘Okay. Okay.’”