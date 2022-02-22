Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is cheering on Christine Brown after TLC announced her new web series Cooking With Just Christine.

Janelle, 52, shared a trailer from the network giving a 30-second sneak peek at what fans can expect on Christine’s new spinoff via her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 21, writing, “This is amazing,” with starry-eyed emoji.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

“A taste of something new! Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday [on Instagram] and on TLC.com,” the caption read.

At one point in the clip, the mom of six, 49, is joined by two of her daughters shared with ex-husband Kody Brown, Truely and Mykelti Padron (née Brown), who both reside in Utah with her.

On the same evening TLC announced her new web series, Christine shed light on her new life after walking away from her 27-year spiritual marriage with Kody, 53, during part 3 of the season 16 Sister Wives: One on One special.

“We’re just going to be friends eventually,” Christine said about her hopes for the future. “My heart was done being broken, and it felt, well, freeing.”

Although she felt guilty about moving on, the former Flagstaff, Arizona, resident explained how she finally found solace post-split. “I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” Christine went on, admitting she felt “selfish” but had to do what was best to seek her own personal happiness.

During part two of the tell-all, which aired on February 6, Janelle spoke about her bond with Christine and revealed they didn’t really understand each other when Christine officially joined the plural family in March 1994.

TLC; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; TLC

However, over the years, they have grown quite close, and are now on a weight loss journey together even though they live miles apart in Utah and Arizona.

“What she needs from Kody is very different [from] what I ever needed from Kody,” Christine also said about her relationship in comparison to Janelle. “I think Janelle’s a wicked, awesome, strong woman and I think she fills her own damn tank.”

At the end of the tell-all, Janelle even showed support to Christine’s decision to leave Flagstaff, telling host Sukanya Krishnan that she feels like it was a “good move,” especially now that Christine is “happy.”

New episodes of Cooking With Just Christine will be released on TLC.com Sundays and on TLC’s Instagram page. Sister Wives is available to stream on Discovery+.