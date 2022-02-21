Janelle Brown Hints at Coyote Pass Plans After Kody and Christine's Split

Janelle Brown hinted at her family’s building plans on Coyote Pass in the wake of Kody and Christine’s breakup on part 3 of the Sister Wives tell-all.

“It’s so weird. So, now, I have a new text thread that’s just Kody, Robyn and Meri,” Janelle, 52, shared about the way she and her sister wives are communicating on the Sunday, February 20, reunion finale. “And we have now had to start having conversations about the [Arizona] property and all these things with just the four of us … I feel like somebody’s missing. I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet.”

Kody, 53, previously expressed how it was a dream of his to have his plural family living under one roof again on season 14 of the TLC series, which has left fans wondering if that plan will finally come into play after his split from third wife Christine, 49, now that season 16 has wrapped.

Due to the pushback he received on his idea, the father of 18 ultimately agreed to build four separate homes on their Coyote Pass land. Those plans were later halted due to the reality TV brood struggling to sell their former Las Vegas, Nevada, properties and again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it’s been a transition for all of them after Christine moved away from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, Janelle said she has found peace with the change as Meri, 51, and Robyn, 43, still come to terms with it.

“I feel like maybe it was a good move because she is happier. She is a lot happier … How can I be sorry for something that she is so happy about?” Janelle shared with host Sukanya Krishnan.

When asked about how he is coping post-split, Kody said it’s been a work in progress and admitted he struggled talking about Christine because it was a sensitive subject.

“Now, I just look forward [to] the healing process of managing it and coming to a place where we’re friends again,” the family patriarch said about how he wants to move forward after 27 years of spiritual marriage. “We had this experience and that’s over … and have a good life, and be well, be happy. But I’m still in a grieving process now.”

As of February 2022, it appears the Brown family has yet to break ground on their Coyote Pass land.