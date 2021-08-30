Sharing her journey. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown flaunted her weight loss transformation in new side-by-side photos after launching a new fitness program with her daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown).

“Change comes first with the decision to try,” the Arizona resident, 52, wrote alongside the images showcasing her slimmer face on Sunday, August 29. “Trying comes with the decision to continue. Continuing comes with the decision to be committed. I wanted and needed something but I didn’t know what.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle said the “before” image was captured in February 2021, when she thought that was “how it was supposed to be.” After sticking to a health regimen with Maddie, it made the reality star adopt a new, positive demeanor and gave her the results she wanted as displayed in her “after” photo captured in late July.

“Her sharing with me has forever changed the way I feel,” the mom of six, who is married to husband Kody Brown, wrote. “I didn’t start this for a month hoping for it to change everything. I started this because I was willing to put in the time for change to happen.”

“My sugar cravings are gone. Energy is through the roof, skin is more clear, mental clarity, weight loss, less inflammation, better sleep at night and SO much more,” she raved. “I am a whole new me! I feel amazing and this is just the beginning.”

Maddie, 25, and Janelle are now offering fans the chance to join their “Slim Into Fall Challenge,” which involves consistent diet and exercise.

Maddie said she will be documenting her progress following the arrival of baby No. 2, daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush, in August 2019. She and husband Caleb Brush also share 4-year-old son Axel.

Janelle’s weight loss transformation comes amid fellow sister wife Christine Brown’s fitness journey. Christine last shared a photo on August 24 showing her trim physique while clad in a workout outfit. The reality star, 49, previously said that she shed extra pounds by eating for her blood type and exercising on a regular basis.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

It seems Janelle is welcoming all sorts of changes into her life in 2021, having recently announced she is the first of the polygamous Brown family to live on their Coyote Pass property in Arizona.

While the mom of six adjusts to residing in an RV for the time being, her daughter Maddie is also getting used to a change of pace at her North Carolina residence. In mid-August, Christine’s daughter Ysabel moved into Maddie’s place to attend a nearby college.