On the rocks? Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage has changed over the years, though a source tells In Touch exclusively that they are “very respectful” with each other following his split from Christine Brown.

“Janelle and Kody have more of a brother and sister relationship,” the insider adds.

Nearly nine months after Christine, 50, revealed she left Kody, 53, it appears her former sister wife and close friend Janelle, 53, has a strained romantic relationship with the Brown patriarch. However, the two seemingly get along on a platonic level.

While Christine and Kody are no longer spiritually married, she and Janelle have continued to have a close relationship. The TLC stars work together to promote their weight loss initiative, while they also enjoyed a trip to Disney World with their kids in March.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

In May, Janelle attended a ‘50s themed party hosted by Christine. She took to Instagram on May 24 to share photos from the bash, including a snap of her, Christine and her daughter Mykelti Brown smiling for the camera in outfits inspired by the fashion of the decade.

“Super fun weekend again at @christine_brownsw 50’s-themed party. She is the ‘hostess with the most-ess’ #50spartydress #50spartytheme,” Janelle captioned the post.

In addition to spending time together, Janelle has also voiced support for Christine’s professional endeavors. In February, Kody’s second wife took to Instagram to praise Christine after TLC announced her web series, Cooking With Just Christine.

The mother of six shared a trailer from the network giving a 30-second sneak peek at what fans could expect on Christine’s show on February 21, writing, “This is amazing.”

In November 2021, Christine issued a statement confirming she had left Kody. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody is legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing wife Meri Brown so he could legally adopt Robyn’s three children. He remains spiritually married to both Janelle and Meri.