Weight loss journey. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is celebrating her health progress with before and after photos from one year ago while admittedly being “hesitant” to share details.

“Everyone’s weight loss journey looks different,” Janelle, 53, captioned a side-by-side photo of her from the 4th of July 2021 and 2022, shared via Instagram on Friday, July 8. “I am always hesitant to share publicly any progress I make because, let’s be real, anything I share there are always 10,000 people who want to judge me.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“I suspect you have people in your world who are like that too. But in the past year, not only have I increased my strength (almost have a 200 lb barbell squat accomplished you guys!) but in my own unique way I have lost pounds and inches,” she continued. “I never thought I could feel as good as I did at 18 and finally feel like I’m on my way to my ultimate health goals.”

The reality star went on to assure fans in similar positions that progress takes time. “This is not an overnight fix. Nothing truly worth it is,” she wrote. “These shorts I have worn for 2 years are almost too big to even keep on! I couldn’t be more excited about my progress!”

This is not the first time the mother of six has opened up about her health goals. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Janelle shared a photo with former sister wife Christine Brown saying, “Health isn’t a one size fits all thing, and it may not look the same for everyone, but it is something worth fighting for.”

“Change comes first with the decision to try,” she added. “Trying comes with the decision to continue. Continuing comes with the decision to be committed. I wanted and needed something but I didn’t know what.”

Janelle, who originally launched her healthy lifestyle and fitness program with daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown), added, “[Maddie] sharing with me has forever changed the way I feel. I didn’t start this for a month hoping for it to change everything. I started this because I was willing to put in the time for change to happen.”