To each their own! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed the special term of endearment Kody Brown uses for her, hinting he may have a unique moniker for each of his four spouses, including Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown. The TLC alum responded to a fan’s inquiry about why he only referred to Robyn as “love” and “not [his] other wives.”

“He calls me ‘sweetheart.’ I wouldn’t want to be called ‘love,'” the reality star, 50, replied to the tweet.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Twitter

“I’m sure it’s better for all if he has a different affectionate name for each,” one person noted in the comments. “I wonder if he slips and calls Robyn ‘sweetheart’ or Christine ‘love,'” another pondered.

Viewers watched the famous family’s peaks and pitfalls throughout season 14, as the latest episodes detailed their buying and renting drama, as well as the emotional moment Maddie Brush (née Brown) welcomed baby No. 2 with husband, Caleb Brush. When the finale aired, Janelle took to Twitter to gush over the couple’s new addition, praising them as “fantastic parents.”

“Despite her challenges — Miss Evie K. (a.k.a. Evangalynn) is already pulling herself up, trying to stand and even take a few steps. Her differences aren’t slowing her down any bit,” the proud grandma shared, following the infant’s diagnosis with a rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Grandpa Kody, 51, also raved over how precious and strong-willed his granddaughter is. “Evie K is a FORCE! Maybe the cutest baby that I have ever seen,” he tweeted, revealing he foresees a very bright future for her. “I do believe that she will not be hindered by FATCO. A very sweet and intense person. Check her out at Instagram madison_rose11.”

Following the season finale, the father of 18 made sure to address a big misconception about their hit reality show, telling one fan “we are not scripted.” He said they try to keep it real by documenting the dull and exciting moments in their lives, adding, “Maybe I’m manipulated … hmmm? But I digress … We show the s–t that is happening to us, even sometimes when it is boring.”