The real deal. Kody Brown set the record straight about Sister Wives, claiming it is “not scripted” after the season finale aired on Sunday, April 12. The TV personality said they document all aspects of their lives, including the mundane moments and heated family drama.

“So thankful Maddie is sharing her pregnancy because we are all dead dog tired of the house buying/selling drama. Ugh,” one fan tweeted during the episode, leading Kody, 51, to confirm they aren’t given any lines.

“Maybe I’m manipulated … hmmm? But I digress … We show the s–t that is happening to us, even sometimes when it is boring,” he wrote in response.

Viewers have watched the father of 18 debate with his wives about their living situation throughout season 14. However, on the latest episode, it showed Maddie’s intense three-hour labor and the birth of her daughter Evangalynn. Her bundle of joy was unfortunately suffering issues with breathing at first, but she received medical attention and was able to go home within a few days.

“I get there and everybody is in a fog,” Kody tweeted about one scene. “Maybe shock. Like no one understood what was going on with Evie K. It seemed understated, even odd. It was so strange.” The reality star also discussed her diagnosis with a rare genetic disorder.

“Evie K is a FORCE! Maybe the cutest baby that I have ever seen! I do believe that she will not be hindered by FATCO,” the TLC alum added via Twitter, gushing over the newest member of the brood. “A very sweet and intense person.”

Prior to the arrival of her granddaughter, Janelle Brown, 50, expressed how grateful she was for Christine Brown’s assistance. “I’m glad that Christine’s here now,” she said. “It’s just extremely helpful to me to have another person here.”

“What do monogamists do? Monogamists don’t have that luxury,” Christine, 47, added. Both ladies discussed the perks of coparenting as polygamists, revealing they have formed a great support system over the years.

More recently, Kody shared an update on his family, confirming they are staying in touch amid the quarantine by hopping on “conference calls” and checking in with each other daily.

We’ll have to wait and see if they get picked up for another season!