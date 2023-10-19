Janelle Brown believes former husband Kody Brown is now a monogamist, saying that he and remaining wife Robyn Brown can have their own relationship now that his plural marriages with his other three wives have ended. Her revelation comes in a preview for the upcoming October 22 episode of Sister Wives.

In a confessional, Janelle, 54, explained, “I mean, it really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family,” referring to former sister wives Christine Brown, Meri Brown and herself.

“If I cared, it would bother me, but I don’t care. I really don’t. They can have each other,” Janelle continued about Kody, 54, and Robyn, 45.

The conversation came about after Christine, 51, asked Janelle if she would be open to being part of another polygamist family after her marriage with Kody ended. “You have to know, I would consider a plural marriage again,” the certified health coach explained, adding, “I like it. I like plural marriage.”

Even though her marriage with Kody failed, Janelle said she still believed in the “faith” part of it and enjoyed the independence she had being with a man with multiple wives. “So just because this relationship hasn’t worked out — that’s how most marriages are,” she confided in Christine.

“When I saw Kody, there was definitely a spiritual, like, ‘Oh my gosh, you know this guy,’ right?” Janelle continued. “So if something like that happened, sure.”

In Touch exclusively revealed that the former real estate broker called it quits with Kody for good in December 2022 after almost three decades together, but the family patriarch revealed they had split several times before that.

“We’ve been separated probably two or three times in the past,” Kody said during a confessional on the September 24 episode. “[It] always felt like that was because she couldn’t manage the relationship with her sister wives. I never felt like that was over.”

Kody later admitted that it was because of his incredible romance with Robyn that he held on to his other wives. “I’ve got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with and I’m afraid if I abandon these women that she’ll lose respect for me,” Kody said during the October 8 episode of Sister Wives.

Christine was the first sister wife to leave the father of 18. She announced their split in November 2021, writing in an Instagram post, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” The mother of six married David Woolley on October 7, in Moab, Utah, after a whirlwind romance.

Kody and Meri, 52, announced their split on January 10, in a statement that read, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The reality star was often accused by Christine, Meri and Janelle of favoring Robyn, who was the last sister wife to enter the plural marriage. The pair spiritually married in May 2010, and he was accused of giving Robyn a longer honeymoon, as well as helping her pick out her wedding dress.

Kody and Meri divorced in 2014 so that he and Robyn could legally wed, which allowed him to adopt her three kids from a previous marriage. Kody and Robyn went on to have two biological children, Solomon and Ariella.