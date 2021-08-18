Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a rare selfie with her look-alike daughter Savanah weeks after moving into an RV on Coyote Pass.

The blue-eyed, blonde-haired duo were all smiles as they posed alongside each other in the car on Tuesday, August 17. “I’m imagining the SpongeBob voice ‘2 Hours Later’ daughter picked up,” Janelle, 52, captioned her Instagram post. “Thank goodness Gabe lives in town still and could get her from the school. So all was good.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Several fans couldn’t help but notice Janelle and Savanah’s uncanny resemblance, gushing over the sweet mother-daughter snap in the comments.

“She looks so much like you and Maddie, beautiful,” one social media user replied. “She is your twin,” another wrote, while a third added, “Your mini-me.”

Janelle and her husband, Kody Brown, are the proud parents of six children, Logan, Hunter, Robert, Gabriel as well as daughters Madison and Savanah, 16.

TLC has yet to renew their family’s show for season 16, but many viewers are hopeful the polygamous brood will return to document their highly anticipated move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to their new plot of land. Janelle announced she was the first member of the Browns to relocate there in late June.

“The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” she wrote. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are, I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property.”

Janelle later defended Kody, 52, after a fan insinuated he let her “live like that,” explaining to the naysayer that she, herself, “chose this.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram (2)

After Janelle relocated into her temporary digs, Maddie shared the exciting news that Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel, 18, was moving into her North Carolina home to go to a nearby college.

“Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe!” the mom of two, 25, rejoiced in her caption next to a photo of Ysabel and her own kids, Axel and Evangalynn “Evie.”

Christine, 49, and her daughters Ysabel and Truely recently went on a fun-filled cross-country trip and enjoyed some quality family time before Ysabel starts school.

“Mine and Truely’s flight home got canceled so Ysabel met us, and we spontaneously got a pedicure. Best. Decision. Ever,” she wrote about their pampering afternoon on August 17. “What else would we do? Wait in a hotel? Our toes will be glamorous on our flight home tomorrow.”