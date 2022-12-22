A slight improvement. Taking to her self-titled YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 21, to react to Sister Wives season 17, episode 2, Gwendlyn Brown admitted that her father, Kody Brown, is becoming a more understanding parent with time.

“Does your dad ever look back and realize the lies he’s told based on history and the recorded proof? Also is there any chance he might see his mistakes and form better relationships with his children?” a fan asked Gwendlyn as she answered questions throughout the video.

“As people I think that we’re all typically ignorant to our mistakes and when we’ve hurt our loved ones, especially our loved ones,” she said in response. “We’re pretty unlikely to admit when we’ve done wrong.”

Admitting that Kody – who shares Gwendlyn with ex-wife Christine Brown – is not “actively reaching out” to his kids, the 21 year old said that while she initiates their contact, the reality star is “getting better.”

“I’ve had to reach out to him and ask when he’s available, but he has been working on it,” Gwendlyn said in her video. “With time he will get better.”

Christine’s daughter went on to reiterate that “virtually” none of the Brown kids actually watch Sister Wives, confessing that the show is “stressful” from their perspective.

“It’s just drama to the viewers, but to us it’s … family,” she said, before confessing her true feelings about sister wife Robyn Brown, who remains the only wife left of the once four-strong polygamist marriage.

As fans know, Christine left Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage, taking to Instagram at the time to confirm their separation. About a year later, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle Brown was following suit, leaving Kody after about 30 years of spiritual marriage.

Just a few days later, Meri Brown confirmed in a sneak peek of the Sister Wives: One on One episode that Kody had ended their marriage – which was legal until 2014 and spiritual until their split. Only Robyn remains, and both Christine and Janelle – who share a close relationship – have gone on to share their emboldened lives, weight loss journeys and personal growth on social media.

Not dissimilar from her mom, Christine, Gwendlyn has rejected much of the structures in which she was raised, telling viewers in her December 21 YouTube video that she is no longer part of a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community. Gwendlyn is also outspoken on social media, often taking to her Instagram Stories to share her opinions on political and social issues – in 2020, she even weighed in on the presidential election and the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency, despite her father’s openly conservative Twitter posts.

In June 2022, Gwendlyn debuted her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz, on Instagram for the first time. By November, the two were engaged. Kody has yet to comment on his daughter’s engagement publicly as of publication.

Though the other Brown children aren’t as outspoken as Gwendlyn, Sister Wives season 17 has documented Kody’s ongoing tension with a handful of his children. During a Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022, Janelle admitted that Kody had strained relationships with “[several] of [his] children,” mostly due to his strict COVID-19 rules.