Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown claimed that Robyn Brown has been playing the victim amid their ongoing family drama playing out in season 18.

Christine Brown asked her kids how they felt about the tension surrounding the Secret Santa situation during the Sunday, October 15 episode. In past episodes, Robyn, 44, expressed that she was upset when Kody Brown’s older kids didn’t participate in a video chat to discuss their annual gift exchange.

Noting that Robyn mentioned there is past trauma in the family, Gwen, 21, wondered where the anguish came from. She also claimed that Kody, 54, prefers Robyn and her kids over everyone else in the Brown family.

Gwen didn’t hold back while sharing her feelings about Robyn, telling Kody’s fourth wife that the kids don’t respect her as a mother. Robyn responded by admitting she got “kickback” from the other kids and felt defeated. The TLC personality then added that she felt she and her kids had been “kicked off Brown family island.”

“For the last eight years she’s made herself a victim,” Gwen said about Robyn’s reaction to the Secret Santa drama. However, Kody defended his wife by stating, “All of you are just kinda jerks.”

Gwen separately slammed Robyn after the mother of five called their family’s Christmas celebration “tragic” during the September 17 episode after Kody failed to make amends with ex Janelle Brown’s sons Gabe Brown and Garrison Brown, whom he’s estranged from.

However, Christine, 51, claimed Robyn didn’t care about having the family all together on Christmas and recalled a text chain from the previous year as proof. “It was about the kids getting together, exchanging gifts and everything, and there was a lot that happened on the text chain,” Christine said in a confessional. “At the end of all of it, Robyn just said, ‘I’m done with this and obviously it’s an effort in futility.’”

The Cooking With Just Christine host explained that Robyn and Kody “decided that they weren’t safe anymore doing the sibling exchange” a few days later.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

“The reason we didn’t get together for Christmas is because at the end of that text chain, there was an obvious division,” Christine added. “So it’s like, ‘OK, let’s just be honest where we’re at.’ That was an obvious separation.”

In addition to being unhappy about their family’s Christmas, Robyn also expressed concerns during the October 1 episode about feeling like she was being “tricked” into monogamy with Kody. The episode was filmed following his split from Christine in November 2021, while his relationships with Janelle, 54, and Meri Brown were seemingly falling apart at the time.

Just more than one year after Christine left the businessman, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle and Kody split in December 2022. One week later, Meri, 52, hinted that she and Kody had ended their marriage during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special episode. The former couple later confirmed they called it quits by issuing a joint statement in January.