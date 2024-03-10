christine brown calls garrison incredible man old photos

Christine Brown got nostalgic while reminiscing about times spent with Robert Garrison Brown before his death. The Sister Wives cast member posted a series of old pictures with the late TLC star on Instagram on Sunday, March 10.

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” Christine, 51, captioned the post. “I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother son …” She also included the hashtags “#alwaysbemissed,” “#missyou” and “#notenough.”

The first several shots in Christine’s gallery were from her daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023. Garrison and several of his siblings, as well as his mom, Janelle Brown, were in attendance for the special occasion. In two photos, he danced with Gwendlyn, 22, and he also posed for a selfie with one of the Brown grandchildren in another sweet photograph. One of Christine’s other pictures showed Garrison lounging on the couch during a family gathering.

christinebrown_sw/Instagram

Garrison was 25 years old when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his residence in Flagstaff, Arizona, on March 5. Although his parents, Janelle, 54, and Kody Brown, were broken up at the time of his death, they put on a united front and released a joint statement about his passing.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle shared on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle has credited Christine with helping to raise her six children. The “bonus mom” broke her silence about Garrison’s passing on March 7. “Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood [my daughter] Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” she wrote, along with a video of Garrison at work. “We’ll miss him forever.”

Like Janelle, Christine is also no longer in a relationship with Kody, 55. The two women have stayed close friends since leaving the polygamous family. However, they have not maintained a relationship with Kody and his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, or with Meri Brown, who ended her marriage to Kody in January 2023.

Garrison was also estranged from Kody when he died. The status of their relationship was confirmed in a police report via interviews with Janelle and Gabriel Brown. Gabe, 22, was the one who found Garrison after his death and the first to alert the authorities on March 5.

christinebrown_sw/Instagram

Kody’s strained relationship with Garrison and Gabe was weighing on Janelle for quite some time before the older boy’s death by apparent suicide. “I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” she revealed on Sister Wives in October 2023. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Gabe told police that Garrison was “struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse” before his death, while Janelle said she “should have gotten” her son “help.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).