Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Talks Kody and Estranged Kids

Janelle Brown isn’t giving up hope that her kids will be able to repair their relationship with estranged dad, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star admitted that she’s optimistic about the family’s future after her split from Kody.

“I do hope that eventually time heals,” Janelle, 54, said in an interview with E! News. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

Kody, 54, has had a particularly strained relationship with sons Gabriel, 25, and Garrison, 22, who he shares with Janelle, over the last several years. They became estranged amid the COVID-19 pandemic after disagreeing about what health guidelines needed to be followed within the family. The rift got worse when Kody demanded that his sons apologize if they wanted a relationship with him

Christine Brown expressed a similar sentiment when asked about Kody’s future with the kids. “I really hope for peace for him,” she shared. “And certainly to have a great relationship with the kids. That’d be awesome.”

Christine, 51, was the first wife to end things with Kody in 2021. She and the pair’s youngest daughter, Truely, 13, then moved to Utah, with Kody still in Arizona. However, the newly married star insisted that she’ll always do everything she can to make sure Truely has a relationship with her dad.

“When I find out that he’s coming into town three hours before he gets there, I cancel all the plans and I make sure Truely can spend time with [him],” Christine revealed.

While Christine and Janelle have remained close since ending their spiritual marriages to Kody, they have not maintained relationships with Robyn Brown and Meri Brown. Meri, 52, broke up with Kody at the beginning of 2023, while Robyn, 45, is the only wife who is still with the family patriarch. They have been legally married since 2014.

Despite this new family dynamic, things appear to be amicable on the rare occasions when everyone gets together. “We still have things that we have to do when we’re all family,” Janelle explained. “We have to get together for the sake of the kids and we’re all friendly.”

Unfortunately, Robyn’s three oldest kids – Dayton, 23, Aurora, 21, and Breanna, 19 – who Kody adopted after he married the Utah native – have admittedly felt distant from their siblings recently. Breanna got particularly emotional about the situation during an October episode of Sister Wives, breaking down in tears as she admitted to being “shocked and confused” by the estrangement.

Janelle is hopeful that the family will be able to mend this rift, though. “I do miss having Robyn’s kids around,” she said. “I do hope that resolves itself someday.”