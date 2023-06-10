Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown revealed she gets “angry calls” from family members as she recaps the family’s reality TV series on her YouTube channel.

The TLC personality, 21, first took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 9, to share a screenshot of her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, “being helpful” in the comment section of one of her YouTube videos.

“Are you being paid or influenced by the network to be doing these videos?” one user wrote. “Who does your fantastic editing?”

Beatriz replied, “She isn’t influenced by the network at all. It’s all her own opinions. She does get some influence when she gets angry calls from some family members.”

While the Brazil native didn’t delve deeper into exactly which Brown members have had issues, she added that Gwen would be looking for an editor once she starts school again in the fall.

Gwen — who is the daughter of Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown — has been vocal about the polygamous family’s changing dynamics on her self-titled YouTube channel, along with not hiding her distaste for Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this,” Gwendlyn explained in a December 2022 video as she rewatched episodes of season 17. “But I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person.”

While Christine’s daughter reiterated that “virtually none” of the Brown children watch the long-running series due to the realness of the family drama, she added, “Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure.”

Gwen also got emotional watching an episode in February, where she saw Kody, 54, lovingly welcome his youngest children Ariella and Solomon, whom he shares with Robyn, 44, home from their first day of school.

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” she said while fighting back tears. “I’m so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father.”

Kody and Christine, 51, announced their split in November 2021, and their breakup was heavily documented during season 17. Janelle Brown was the next wife to leave as In Touch exclusively confirmed the pair had gone their separate ways in December 2022.

Shortly after news of Janelle, 54, and Kody’s split broke, Kody and Meri Brown confirmed their split in a joint statement in January 2023, leaving Robyn as the only remaining spouse in Kody’s life.