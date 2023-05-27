Sad situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown opened up about her lack of relationship with Robyn Brown’s children Aurora and Breanna.

“Breanna and I weren’t actually that close initially,” Gwen, 21, shared via YouTube on Friday, May 26. “It was really more me and Aurora.”

The reality star went on to say that she believes “Robyn has chosen to … keep her kids away from the rest of us.”

“It sucks. I wish I had Aurora more in my life. But, she’s an adult now and it’s her choice not to be in a relationship with me anymore,” she added.

Gwen – who is the daughter of Kody Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown – has previously spoken out about her family’s changing dynamic and her father’s relationship with his children, saying it “hurts to see” the polygamous patriarch making happy memories with his younger kids.

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” Gwen said during a February 2023 YouTube video while fighting back tears as Kody lovingly welcomed his and Robyn’s youngest children, Ariella and Solomon, home from their first day of school. “I’m so happy they have a good father or from what it looks like to be a good father and an active father.”

She continued, “I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad being happy that I ate all my lunch, or that I made a friend at school, [it] was always my mom.”

“It sucks that he was not there so much, but I’m happy for them,” she said at the time.

Despite her feelings towards her father, she seemingly reunited with the businessman as they were both spotted attending the high school graduation of Savanah Brown – whom Kody shares with ex Janelle Brown.

“Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up,” Janelle, 54, captioned a series of family photos from her daughter’s big day on Saturday, May 27. “Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past – but all is well. Headed to [Utah] this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings.”